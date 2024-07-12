Husband Was Racing At 117 MPH In Crash That Killed Wife On Route 9: Affidavit

Benjamin Futerman, 32, of Manalapan, was charged on Wednesday, July 10 with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the death of his wife, Kristina Godich, 31, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Police Chief Thomas J. Montagna announced Thursday, July 11.

She was killed at about 1 a.m. on June 2 on Route 9 near Ferry Road in Old Bridge, they said.

Investigators analyzed surveillance video and the data event recorder from Futerman’s BMW that allegedly shows he was driving more than twice the posted speed limit of 55 mph just before the crash, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Surveillance video also shows two vehicles recklessly “driving in tandem at what appears to be a high rate of speed,” the police paperwork says.

A second man, Wilson Familia, 22, of Old Bridge, was driving 111.5 mph just before he crashed his Ford Mustang, according to event data recorder evidence, the paperwork says.

Familia had three passengers in his car who were treated at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Ciccone and Montagna said.

Familia was charged with aggravated assault, assault by auto, and two counts of aggravated assault for the injuries sustained by his passengers, they said.

Futerman was taken to RWJ University Hospital in critical condition and released days later, they said.

Futerman and Familia surrendered to Old Bridge police earlier this week. They appeared in court on Wednesday, July 10, and were released on pre-trial monitoring conditions, they said.

