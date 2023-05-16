Hit-Run Crash Investigated In East Brunswick

The crash occurred on Sunday May 14, on Ryders Lane in East Brunswick, they said.

At 8:41 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of Ryders Lane and Peach Orchard Drive after the report of a motor vehicle crash.

An initial investigation indicated that a Dodge Ram pickup truck crossed the double yellow line and struck an Acura MDX head on.

Upon their arrival, police found the Dodge Ram unoccupied along with the occupants of the Acura which consisted of a man, woman and two juveniles.

The victims were all transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment.

The occupants of the Dodge Ram pickup truck fled the scene on foot and have not been located, authorities said.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Ryan Welch of the East Brunswick Police Department at (732) 390-6900 or Detective James Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4011.

