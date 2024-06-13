Heng Shao was charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapons for Unlawful Purposes, according to East Brunswick police.

On Wednesday, June 12, at approximately 2 p.m., the East Brunswick Police Department was contacted by the Sayreville Police Department, who advised of a stabbing victim in their jurisdiction.

It was reported that the victim had been stabbed multiple times while in a residence on Buttonwood Drive in East Brunswick, police said.

The victim subsequently fled to safety at a home on Winding Woods Drive in Sayreville before being taken to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Several East Brunswick police responded to the residence on Buttonwood Drive in an attempt to locate the suspect, who was later identified as Heng Shao.

An initial investigation revealed this was not a random act of violence, and the perpetrator was the son of the victim, who fled the scene in a silver Honda Accord, police said.

A follow-up investigation led officers to Menlo Park Mall in Edison, where the suspect was located and detained by Edison police before being taken into custody by East Brunswick police

Shao was subsequently transported to Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center.

