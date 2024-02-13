Heartbreaking Final Facebook Post Shared By NJ Woman Day Before Being Fatally Struck By Car

That's part of the quote shared on Facebook by Heather Steinklein, 61, of East Brunswick, on Feb. 11.

On Feb. 12, just before 6 p.m., Steinklein was struck and killed by a vehicle on Russ Lane.

The quote appears to be from Winnie the Pooh.

"Time is more valuable than money," it reads. "Spend your time wisely. Use your time on the people and things that matter most to you. You can get more money, but you can’t get more time."

Steinklein's Facebook page shows she is widowed, and originally from Brooklyn. She appeared to have graduated from Syracuse University and to have worked in human resources for a healthcare company.

"As my family learn of your passing, our hearts broke," Angie Ventola-Mercado shared on Steinklein's Facebook page.

"You were a kind, wonderful and beautiful soul who brought a quirky happiness to peoples lives. You only wanted the best for people and cared deeply about those you loved.

"You were an amazing part of our story book of life and I will always be grateful to God for that. We love you very much Heather and you will be missed by all of us ❤️ I hate that there was time that passed where we didn't speak as much as we used to but I know you are with God and with your husband. 😢"

The crash remains under investigation. Check back for arrangements.

