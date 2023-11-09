Get It Fast: New Bagel Shop Opens In Woodbridge

Azarian Realty Co. announced the grand opening of Fast Bagel in Plaza K shopping center in Woodbridge.

The Plaza K shopping center is a two-story shopping center located at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Ford Avenue.

Fast Bagel began in Somerset by selling homemade Jersey bagels wholesale to local restaurants and hotels before opening its first brick-and-mortar shortly thereafter.

It is a quickly growing establishment and it stands out from the bagel crowd as it abides by strong principles: fast and fresh bagels, sandwiches, and coffees, all made to order.

The bagel shop joins other conveniences at the shopping center including The Vitamin Shoppe, Sleep Number, Any Garment Cleaners, and a Pho Vietnamese Restaurant.

