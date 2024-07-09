Food Deliveryman Heard Perth Amboy Man Berating Grandmother Before He Beat Her Dead: Affidavit

Raymond T. Maldonado, of Perth Amboy, has been charged with murder in connection with the Sunday, June 30 death of Awilda Verrette, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone previously said.

Maldonado, who had lived in his grandmother's attic, also is charged with violating a restraining order, she said.

Verrette, 80, was found unresponsive in a State Street home by a relative around 1:10 p.m., according to Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano.

An investigation conducted by Perth Amboy Detective Jeremy Harris and Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified Maldonado as a suspect. He was charged with first-degree murder and fourth-degree contempt/violation of a restraining order.

Verrette was struck multiple times in the head, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A relative who visited the home discovered her "lifeless body on the living room floor with bruising and blood around the face," the affidavit says.

Police said they found a "large amount of blood around her head." Verrette had injuries on the right and left side of her face, police documents show.

Meanwhile, Maldonado was "inconsistent" in his July 1 statement to police, they said.

"He was inconsistent and disoriented with his answers," police said in the paperwork.

Police observations revealed that Maldonado "had redness, swelling and bruising on his hands, and he provided a vague response regarding the cause of the injuries," police wrote. "These injuries appeared to be consistent with his striking someone."

Also, a witness who dropped food off at the victim's home on June 29 told police she overheard Maldonado "aggressively yelling at the victim," police wrote.

There were no signs of forced entry or items stolen, they said.

Maldonado was being held in the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.