Partly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

3-Alarm Fire Destroys 2 Homes In Middlesex

Two homes were heavily damaged by a three-alarm fire that started in a garage in Middlesex Borough, authorities said.

Middlesex Fire Department

Middlesex Fire Department

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Middlesex Police Department
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

On Friday, June 14, at 2:40 a.m., the Middlesex Borough Police Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 832 West Second Street. 

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed that a garage was fully engulfed in flames. Prior to the fire spreading to 836 West Second Street, officers were able to safely evacuate the occupants of both residences, Middlesex police said.

The Middlesex Fire Department, assisted by firefighters and equipment from the Dunellen, Bound Brook, Somerset, South Bound Brook, South Plainfield, North Plainfield, Finderne and Green Brook Fire Departments had the fire under control at approximately 4 a.m. The Martinsville and Green Knoll Fire Departments also provided aid by covering borough fire services during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The damage caused by the fire rendered both homes uninhabitable, police said. The seven displaced residents are receiving assistance from the Middlesex Borough OEM, American Red Cross and other community members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Middlesex County Fire Marshal’s Office but is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE