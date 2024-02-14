A Few Clouds 37°

Feds: NJ Man, 45, Sent Out-Of-State Girl Sex Toys, Costumes To Make Videos For Him

A 45-year-old New Jersey man sent costumes and sex toys to a 16-year-old girl who lives out of state so she could make explicit videos and other images for him, federal authorities charged.

Jeremy Greenwald, 45, of South Amboy, paid the youngster to create and sent him the images of her engaging in sexually explicit conduct," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Greenwald "directed the victim to perform certain sexual activities, even using items Greenwald had purchased and sent the victim to use during the videos, including sex toys and costume," the U.S. attorney said.

Members of the FBI's Newark Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force tracked Greenwald down and arrested him on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

A federal magistrate judge in U.S. District Court in Trenton ordered him detained a short time later.

Greenwald is charged with child sexual exploitation, enticing a minor to engage in online criminal sexual conduct and receiving child pornography, Sellinger said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Agnew of his Criminal Division in Trenton is handling the case for the government following the task force investigation, he said.

