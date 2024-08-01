The New Brunswick native was a member of the US women's gymnastic team's "Final Five" at just 16 years old, winning gold at Rio 2016 alongside Simone Biles.

This week, the 24-year-old shined as one of the most colorful commentators, calling Biles' and Team USA's wins alongside commentator Rich Lerner, both for NBC, at Paris 2024.

Following her major commentating debut, fans — and even some sports journalists — are calling on NBC to give Hernandez the contract they say she deserves.

Hernandez spoke out Tuesday, July 30 on X.

Hernandez trained at Monmouth Gymnastics Elite in Morganville, and in 2019 was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.