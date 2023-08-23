Family Of Central Jersey Teenager Found Dead 'Blown Away By Support'

Noah Legaspi, of Metuchen, went missing on Thursday, Aug 17. He was last heard from in Perth Amboy.

The family announced on Wednesday, Aug. 22 that Noah had been found dead. It was not immediately clear if he was the victim whose body was found near Baldpate Mountain.

"We have had the pleasure of knowing and growing up with our favorite guy, Noah," Ava Jacovinich of Woodbridge, his cousin, wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Noah was always someone who made everyone laugh and bring a smile to their face."

Noah's family released a statement that said in part:

"The Legaspi family would like to extend their gratitude for the significant amount of time and effort that was put into the search for Noah. We were blown away by the level of support received, and we are really grateful to everyone who contributed in any way."

