South Brunswick police responded at 7:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of a home on fire at 4 Beryl Court in the Kendall Park section of the Township.

Upon arrival, officers and firefighters observed heavy flames at the rear of the home.

The homeowner said he was able to get his wife, two sons, and pets out of the home before police arrived.

He explained he was outside his home when he noticed smoke from the rear of his ranch-style home. Flames started to show and quickly spread up the rear of the home to the attic.

The Kendall Park, Monmouth Junction, and Kingston fire companies, with mutual aid assistance from North Brunswick and Franklin townships battled the blaze. Kendall Park First Aid also responded to the fire. The fire left the home uninhabitable. There were no injuries.

South Brunswick Fire Marshall John Funcheon said the fire was not suspicious but remains under active investigation.

The family was able to stay with relatives in the area.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.