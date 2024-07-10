The department announced the death of Lt. Donald Ship on Wednesday, July 10. A cause of death was not provided.

Ship launched his career in law enforcement as an officer at Kean University before transferring to EPD in January 2011. He was assigned to the patrol bureau "where he was an officer his squad mates could rely on, and he was a field training officer to new hires," his department said.

Ship was promoted to sergeant in 2020, and was tasked with relaunching the Community Policing Unit.

"He worked tirelessly and with great enthusiasm to bridge the gap between the police department and the community," his department said. "His efforts touched the hearts of many, as he spearheaded countless charitable events that provided warm meals, comfortable furniture, and Christmas toys to families in need.

"He was beloved by residents of all ages. Lieutenant Ship was known for his ability to find solutions to everyone’s problems and his comforting, warm smile."

Ship was promoted to lieutenant on Valentine's Day of 2023, and became watch commander for Patrol Squad A.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

