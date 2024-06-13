Edison Native Dan Reidy Dies, 54

According to his obituary on the O'Brien Funeral Home website, Dan was born in Elizabeth and educated by the Edison school system. He worked as a printer for Vertis/Webcraft for 27 years, then with Mittera in Florida for 11 years, described by his supervisors as diligent and hardworking.

Dan is survived by his children Danielle (Matt Birckbichler), Jamie Reidy, and Dillon Reidy. He is also survived by his granddaughter Cassandra, his mother Maryann and her husband, Jesse Brake, sister Brenda Ingenito, sister-in-law Chonghae Reidy, his former spouse and mother of his children Linda Reidy, his obituary says.

Visitation is Wednesday, June 19 at the O'Brien Funeral Home in Brick from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 43 Madison Ave., in Lakewood. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood.

Click here for Dan Reidy's complete obituary.

