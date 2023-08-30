Edison Middle School Teacher Busted With Child Porn: Prosecutor

Julius Coaccioli, 55, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, without incident at his home in Woodbridge Township, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department.

After receiving a cyber tip from the New Jersey State Police, an investigation was commenced by Detective Ken McGarry of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Detective Stephanie Redline of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result of that investigation, Coaccioli was charged. The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McGarry of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3140.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.