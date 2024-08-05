Edison Man, 24, Charged With Attempted Murder In South Brunswick Stabbing, Police Say

Dante Wright, 24, was given several charges including attempted murder, South Brunswick police Chief Raymond Hayducka said in a news release on Sunday, Aug. 4. Officers responded to a report of a fight on James Avenue at around 1:19 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Police found the man suffering from several stab wounds and witnesses said he was stabbed during a fight with another person. Wright was identified as the suspect and he was arrested at the scene.

Investigators said Wright knew the victim and used a pocket knife to stab him several times. The man was brought to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Wright was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and aggravated assault. He was held at the Middlesex County Correction Center to await a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call the South Brunswick Township Police Department at 732-329-4000 ext. 7496.

