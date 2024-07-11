The EFD made the announcement Thursday evening, July 11, one day after the police department announced the death of its lieutenant, Donald Ship.

Tarlow began his fire service career when he joined the Highland Park Volunteer Fire Department in 2008, after expressing to a friend he wanted to give back to the community, the EFD said on Facebook.

It wasn't long before Tarlow decided he wanted to serve the town he lived in and transferred to Raritan Engine Company 1 in 2010. Tarlow was appointed to the Edison Division of Fire as a career firefighter on Oct. 9, 2012 and was assigned to C Platoon.

Nine years later, Tarlow became the Local 1197 Professional Firefighters Association of NJ State (PFANJ) Delegate, working closely with state labor leaders on issues impacting firefighters across the state.

In July 2022, Tarlow was elected as Treasurer of Local 1197, working to make the union better and stronger, his department said, noting his heavy involvement in outreach efforts.

"Firefighter Tarlow made a big impact on not only the membership, but also his son Mark, who followed his father’s footsteps and was appointed to the Edison Division of Fire on October 1,2020," The Edison Fire Department said.

A cause of death was not made public.

Click here for the full statement from the Edison Fire Department on Firefighter Tarlow's death.

