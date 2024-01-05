Edison Bus Driver Left Disabled Woman Overnight In Van: Prosecutor

Winnie Raini has been suspended from her job with Inspiring NJ Transportation LLC following the incident on Jan. 2, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Poilce Chief Thomas Bryan said.

An investigation by detective Daniela Castro of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Edison police detective Christian Paone found Raini, a private transportation driver, left the woman with a developmental disability in the van, Ciccone and Bryan said.

Raini was charged with second-degree Endangering Another Person and third-degree Neglect of a Disabled Person. She will be lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of a first appearance hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Castro, of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-745-3652 or Detective Paone of the Edison Police Department at 732-259-6943.

