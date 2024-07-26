E-Bicyclist Struck, Killed In East Brunswick Crash: Police

The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 25 at the intersection of Highway 18 North and South Woodland Avenue, East Brunswick police said.

The bicyclist, Rohit Sharma, was critically injured and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and remained at the crash scene, they said.

Patrolman Patrick Lem of the East Brunswick Police Department Traffic Safety Section is conducting a crash investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this crash is urged to call the East Brunswick Police Department Traffic Safety Section at 732-390-6969.

