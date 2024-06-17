DWI Driver Sentenced In Fatal Central Jersey Crash: Prosecutor

James Cannici was sentenced on Friday, June 14 in connection with the fatal crash that occurred at about 11:20 p.m. on July 16, 2023, when he drove the wrong way on Route 18 in Old Bridge, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Florence Akoma, 45, of Sayreville, a passenger in a Honda Accord involved in the three-car crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Accord sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and required hospitalization. A driver in another vehicle sustained minor injuries.

After an initial investigation led by Detective Dan Haviland of the Old Bridge Township Police Department and Detective James Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, it was determined that a Nissan Rogue driven by Cannici turned left from Ferris Road onto the wrong side of Route 18 and struck the Honda Accord and another vehicle.

Cannici was arrested at the scene for Driving While Intoxicated and subsequently charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree vehicular homicide, third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree assault by auto.

Cannici pleaded guilty on Feb. 2 of this year to second-degree vehicular homicide, third-degree assault by auto, fourth-degree assault by auto and driving while intoxicated.

