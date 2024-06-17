DUI Driver Sentenced In NJ Turnpike Crash That Killed Philadelphia Passenger: Prosecutor

Yvenson Louis, 32, was sentenced on June 12 in connection with the fatal crash that occurred on March 27, 2023, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., New Jersey State Police responded to the southbound side of the New Jersey Turnpike at mile marker 87.5. Troopers found two vehicles, a 2012 Dodge Journey that had struck the rear of a 2019 Volvo TNR tractor-trailer.

As a result of the crash, Teyonna Balkman, 23, of Philadelphia, a passenger in the Dodge, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Ciccone said.

An investigation was conducted by Detective Michael Silvestre of the State Police which determined that Louis was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana while driving when he rear-ended the tractor-trailer at a high rate of speed, Ciccone said.

The impact of the crash caused the front seat passenger, Balkman to sustain serious injuries which led to her death, Ciccone said.

Louis sustained minor injuries and was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University for treatment. The other passengers of the Dodge and the driver of the tractor-trailer were unharmed in the crash.

On June 22, 2023, Louis was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree vehicular homicide. Louis pleaded guilty on April 8 of this year to second-degree vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

