Driver Dies In Fiery Overnight Piscataway Crash: Prosecutor

A Lexus that was traveling down Stelton Road struck the passenger side door of the Ford Focus turning left onto Mindy Lane around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, June 3 in Piscataway, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The Lexus struck a utility pole and caught fire. The Ford Focus also caught fire.

The driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the driver and passenger of the Lexus were transported to the hospital for treatment.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Ptl. Kloos of the Piscataway Police Department at 732-562-1100 or Detective Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4011.

