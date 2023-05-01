Dogs Woke Fire Victim But Home Destroyed In Central Jersey

Friends have come to the aid of Valentina Mejia who was asleep when she was abruptly woken up by her dogs barking. A fire had broken out Wednesday, April 26, on the first floor of her house, Alex Errico of Piscataway wrote on this GoFundMe page.

Fortunately she was able to escape and her two dogs were soon rescued by first responders.Valentina was hospitalized for the following five days in the ICU.

Her dogs were taken to the animal hospital and stayed several nights to heal from smoke inhalation and small burns.

Between the medical bills and complete home renovations ahead of them, they’ll need the support of their loved ones to help them recuperate. Errico wrote.

"The Mejia family are amazing, sweet, and compassionate people. Any thoughts, prayers, or donations that could help them get back on their feet would be greatly appreciated."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.