Dish Boy Turned Executive Chef Is Running The Kitchen At New Metuchen Mexican Restaurant

Meximodo Cocina Mexicana & Tequila Bar held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Pearl Street in Metuchen Thursday, Nov. 9.

Conceived by the team behind Le Malt Hospitality Group, with its Red Bank, Colonia and Staten Island Le Malt locations, Meximodo promises guests a genuine, regionally-inspired menu of traditional and contemporary Mexican cuisine, created by Executive Chef Antonio Carballo.

Carballo grew up in Puerto Vallarta, where his father owned a Spanish restaurant and where he began working as a dish boy at 15 years old. He learned the fundamentals of cooking in that kitchen, and gained an appreciation for the gastronomy from one of the best chefs he knew: His grandmother.

When he was 18, Carballo enrolled as a student at the Culinary Institute of America, before working for Hillstone Restaurant Group, Dig Inn, and La Esquina in New York City.

Carballo says all of his experiences led him to where he is today.

The menu boasts next-level Mexican cuisine such as Candied Pumpkin Seeds or Chorizo, Ribeye Carne Asada, Acapulco-Style Ceviche, Street Style Corn, and more.

Meximodo will boast not only the nation’s, but the world's largest library of tequilas, mezcals and other agave spirits, according to a press release.

Spirits range from the varied expressions distilled by major international producers, to near-impossible-to-find, family-owned artisanal brands to which Meximodo has exclusive access. With more than 1,000 bottles, the team has set the World Record for most agave spirits at a single licensed location, according to the release.

Meximodo, 5 Pearl St., Metuchen.

