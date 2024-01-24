Light Rain 41°

SHARE

Crash Shuts Route 1 In South Brunswick

A crash investigation closed Route 1 in South Brunswick Wednesday, Jan. 24.

NJDOT

NJDOT

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

As of 7:30 a.m., all lanes were closed at the New Road intersection.

A detour at Sandhill Road will be in place for four hours, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE