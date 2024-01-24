Crash Shuts Route 1 In South Brunswick

As of 7:30 a.m., all lanes were closed at the New Road intersection.
A crash investigation closed Route 1 in South Brunswick Wednesday, Jan. 24.
As of 7:30 a.m., all lanes were closed at the New Road intersection.
A detour at Sandhill Road will be in place for four hours, police said.
