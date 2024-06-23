Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 94°

Crash Shuts Garden State Parkway Near Colonia Service Area

Delays were being reported along the Garden State Parkway due to a crash on Sunday evening, June 23 in Woodbridge.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
It happened in Woodbridge near the Colonia Service area around 6:55 p.m.

As of press time, multiple emergency response vehicles were at the scene.

