Crash James Route 1 In Edison

A crash took down two lanes of Route 1in Edison during evening rush hour Thursday, July 11.

At the scene on Route 1.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
It happened in the northbound lanes just south of Lafayette Avenue. 

As of 7 p.m., a fire engine and police cars were in the right two lanes of the roadway.

