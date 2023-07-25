Cracked Skull Among Injuries Suffered By Rutgers Doctoral Student In Bicycle Crash, Friends Say

Suzy Jung was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital on Saturday, July 15 after the crash, according to Chloe (ChungAh) Kim, of New Brunswick, who organized a GoFundMe.

In addition to a cracked skull, Suzy suffered temporary short-term memory loss, slight deafness in her left ear, a constant headache, and nausea, Chloe wrote.

Suzy is an international student from South Korea finishing her Ph.D. in Urban Planning at Rutgers.

She has been an active volunteer in the community, serving hot meals to the homeless during the coronavirus epidemic and teaching Sunday school.

"We have served urban middle-school girls in New Brunswick together, and Suzy has continuously poured out love, care, prayer, smile, and compassion like a giving tree," Chloe wrote.

"Anyone who knows Suzy knows how compassionate, loving, faithful, and generous she is. Suzy has a long recovery journey waiting ahead of her. And, since Suzy's family is in South Korea, she sincerely needs all the support and care she can get," Chloe said.

"I would like to invite you all to contribute to cover the expenses of her medical billings, rehabilitation, and others that will incur in the future," she wrote.

