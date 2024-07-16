Child Porn Wasn't The Only Disturbing Footage Found On Perth Amboy Man's Cell Phone, Cops Say

Osbourne Daubon, 19, of Perth Amboy, became the center of an investigation when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) told investigators that he might have child pornography on his phone, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

In addition to child pornography, a forensic examination also turned up numerous videos of Daubon on the streets of Perth Amboy exposing himself to juveniles and women, Ciccone said alongside Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano.

On July 11, Daubon was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child by engaging in sexual contact, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of fourth-degree lewdness, and possessing child pornography.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hueston of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 4268.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.