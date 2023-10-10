Cemetery Worker Rescued From Grave In Central Jersey

At 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, South Brunswick Police received a report of a man falling into a grave at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 840 Route 535.

South Brunswick EMS, Monmouth Junction Fire Department, and Monroe Fire Department responded.

The emergency agencies found a 47-year-old male down approximately 6 feet in an open grave site. Rescuers learned the male was working on the site when a piece of wood gave way and he fell in.

A special trench and rescue team from the Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to the cemetery to the scene.

Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad Chief Matthew Stiff explained it took time to carefully secure the gravesite and get the man out. He said, “Rescue technicians deployed trench panels and ground pads to stabilize the area in and around the pit. We then had to use a rope system to get the man out of the grave and turn him over to EMS. It took time to make sure everything worked out.”

Rescue crews were able to remove the man by 2:10 p.m.

South Brunswick EMS transported him to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick in stable condition.

