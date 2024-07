The man and his 37-year-old girlfriend were arguing outside of a Harvey Road home around 7:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, when the man sat in front of the vehicle, according to police.

The woman got out of the car to tell him to move but had left the car in drive, police said.

That's when the car rolled over the man, leaving him seriously injured. He ws rushed to RWJUH.

No charges were filed as of press time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.