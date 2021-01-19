Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Most Popular Diners In Central Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Skylark Diner
Skylark Diner Photo Credit: Jude Carter

There's a reason New Jersey has been dubbed the Diner Capital of the World.

There are more than 600 -- old and new, big and small. Each one with its own take on disco fries, cheesecake and brunch.

It would be impossible to pick just one favorite, but here are some of the most popular diners in Central Jersey.

ALSO SEE: Most Popular Diners In North Jersey

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

