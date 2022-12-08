Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Iconic Edison Appliance Store Closing After 67 Years In Biz: Report

Jon Craig
Derby Appliances on Route 27 in Edison
Derby Appliances on Route 27 in Edison

A 67-year-old appliance store in Edison is set to close by the end of summer, MyCentralJersey reported.

Derby Appliance, a family-owned business on Route 27 in Edison, recently announced it would close. Its New Brunswick location closed eight years ago, the report says.

"It is true," owner Mark Berkowitz told the outlet.

Started in 1955 by Berkowitz’ grandfather, David, and father, Sam, Derby Appliance sells and delivers appliances including refrigerators, ranges, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, and more, its website says.

The Derby name comes from a combination of family nicknames.

"It's a good name," Berkowitz said. "We've kept it clean with integrity and honesty, and we've enjoyed being a part of the community over the years."

Click here for the complete story by MyCentralJersey. 

