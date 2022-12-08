Iconic Edison Appliance Store Closing After 67 Years In Biz: Report

A 67-year-old appliance store in Edison is set to close by the end of summer, MyCentralJersey reported.

Derby Appliance, a family-owned business on Route 27 in Edison, recently announced it would close. Its New Brunswick location closed eight years ago, the report says.

"It is true," owner Mark Berkowitz told the outlet.

Started in 1955 by Berkowitz’ grandfather, David, and father, Sam, Derby Appliance sells and delivers appliances including refrigerators, ranges, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, and more, its website says.

The Derby name comes from a combination of family nicknames.

"It's a good name," Berkowitz said. "We've kept it clean with integrity and honesty, and we've enjoyed being a part of the community over the years."

Click here for the complete story by MyCentralJersey.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.