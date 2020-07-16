Chick-fil-A Restaurants Coming To Central Jersey

Two more Chick-fil-A locations are coming to Central Jersey, with others planned across the central part of the state.

The Middlesex County fried chicken joints will open this summer in Middlesex County, NJ.com reports.

The restaurants will be located at 770 Texas Road in Old Bridge and 4801 Stelton Road in South Plainfield.

Locations are also reportedly coming to Barrington, Edison, Linden and North Brunswick.

No hard opening dates have been announced.

