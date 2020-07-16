Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Feds: Somerset County Man Who Chatted With Undercover Detective Had Hundreds Of Child Porn Pics
Chick-fil-A Restaurants Coming To Central Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A

Two more Chick-fil-A locations are coming to Central Jersey, with others planned across the central part of the state.

The Middlesex County fried chicken joints will open this summer in Middlesex County, NJ.com reports.

The restaurants will be located at 770 Texas Road in Old Bridge and 4801 Stelton Road in South Plainfield.

Locations are also reportedly coming to Barrington, Edison, Linden and North Brunswick.

No hard opening dates have been announced.

