Chick-Fil-A Opening Central Jersey Store With Drive-Thru This Week, 110 Workers Needed

Chick-fil-A has set an opening date for its new Central Jersey location and plans on hiring 110 team members.

The South Plainfield restaurant, complete with a drive-thru, will open Thursday on Stelton Road.

The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, for curbside pickup and drive-thru services only.

The restaurant will be providing free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 local heroes making an impact in the community.

The store is owned and operated by William Bridges.

"When I was young, my grandmother started a nonprofit that served Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens in D.C.,” Bridges said. “In our family, we served others in our community before we had our own family dinner.

"That experience taught me the power of uniting people and community through great food. I want to harness that same power and genuine hospitality to serve our Guests and develop our Team Members at Chick-fil-A South Plainfield.”

Born in Washington D.C., Bridges received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Howard University and his MBA from Rutgers University. Before starting his career as a Chick-fil-A Operator, he previously worked in client services and operations for IBM, Lukoil and ConocoPhillips.

Bridges has lived in New Jersey for more than 13 years with his wife, Shayla, and son, Wes. Outside of his work as an Operator at Chick-fil-A South Plainfield, he’s a mentor for Rutgers students and a member of Metropolitan Baptist Church. In his spare time, Bridges enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, playing sports and reading.

Chick-fil-A, 4801 Stelton Road, South Plainfield, NJ

