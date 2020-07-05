$750M Cancer Pavilion Project Planned For Middlesex County

Middlesex County is investing $750 million in a new Cancer Pavilion project set to open in about three years, officials announced.

The state's first free-standing comprehensive cancer pavilion was detailed during a Wednesday video-call.

Middlesex County is partnering on the ambitious project with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, RWJBarnabas Health, New Brunswick Development Corp. (DEVCO) and the City of New Brunswick, officials said. The world-class facility will provide essential patient care in cancer treatment as well as create a “bench to bedside” approach for a greater connection between research and treatment, they said.

Groundbreaking is expected to begin this fall on Somerset Street, a county spokeswoman said. Middlesex County’s $25 million investment will allow for state-of-the-art laboratory spaces, innovative imaging technology and equipment, as well as robust programming to foster educational internships and training opportunities for county residents.

"This will save lives and benefit so many for generations to come," said New Brunswick Mayor Jim Cahill. "I applaud the Board of Chosen Freeholders for their vision and dedication to the future of the City of New Brunswick and all of Middlesex County."

"Middlesex County College is honored to be a part of the innovative and continued partnership between Middlesex County and RWJ Barnabas Health. Community colleges are engines of opportunity and provide pathways to education for so many. This partnership represents new clinical, research, and internship opportunities to foster a pipeline of healthcare professionals and future scientists. These amazing opportunities for Middlesex County College students will prepare them for rewarding careers and open the door to opportunity for employment in their chosen fields," said Mark McCormick, president of Middlesex County College.

“We are fortunate that our financial and operational strength enables us to move full steam ahead with economic development plans to bolster our community at large and for generations to come," Middlesex County Freeholder Director Ronald G. Rios said.

“The Cancer Pavilion will be a model for cancer care delivery on the East Coast, bringing together the three mission areas of academic medicine – research, education, and patient care -– all under one roof,” said Barry H. Ostrowsky, president and chief executive officer, RWJBarnabas Health.

The $750 million project will allow for the consolidation of key cancer services into a single location including those for chemotherapy and radiation therapy, as well as major diagnostic modalities, in a 12-story structure, comprised of over 510,000 square feet, officials said.

