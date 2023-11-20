'Bucket List Wish:' Rutgers Marching Band To Perform In Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Led by drum major Amelia Ainbinder, of Middletown (Class of 2024), the marching band will be performing for more than 3 million live spectators, and even more watching from home on television.

The more than 300-person band has been preparing for the parade since last November, when they found out they were among the 11 bands chosen to perform — the only one representing New Jersey.

"To be invited to march in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an incredible honor and quite honestly a 'bucket list' wish for our band members, teaching staff and directors," Band Director Todd Nichols said. "We cannot wait to join the 2023 parade and greatly thank the Macy's team for this gracious invitation."

The band gave spectators a taste of what to expect at the parade on an episode of the "TODAY Show" (scroll for photos).

Baritone Daniel Dias in a video created by RU said the high profile event will help solidify the band's legacy.

RU's marching band is non-audition, and Dias further hopes to showcase their ability of putting on a "high-level" performance, both on and off the field.

This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. Click here to donate to the RU Marching Band.

