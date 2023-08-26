Brothers Bring Tex-Mex Taco Chain To Middlesex County

Tex-Mex restaurant franchise, Capital Tacos, has sealed the deal on the brand's first-ever franchise agreement for the Garden State.

Brothers Parth and Yash Patel are the New Jersey natives responsible for bringing the latest franchise deal to market. The Patels share a family background steeped in entrepreneurship that spans a multitude of industries.

They saw an opportunity to introduce an innovative and award-winning take on Tex-Mex cuisine that doesn't exist in their region.

"Our current goal is to find the right home for Capital Tacos in New Jersey," said Parth. "Although we haven't made any final decisions, we're particularly drawn to real estate options in Middlesex County.

"We're hopeful we can find the proper real estate and begin the buildout process as quickly as possible to stay on track for an opening in the early months of 2024."

An exact location has not yet been announced.

The brothers hope to introduce additional Capital Tacos locations throughout the surrounding communities and beyond once the public has had the opportunity to familiarize itself with the flavor and creativity that have made the brand the fan-favorite concept it is today.

Since launching its franchise program in early 2022, Capital Tacos has expanded far beyond its Tampa homebase, with brick-and-mortar restaurants open or under development in Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, Tulsa, New Jersey, and markets throughout Florida, many of which have opened just this summer.

Stay tuned for details on Capital Tacos' New Jersey opening.

