Bronx Man Who Threatened North Brunswick Islamic Religious Leader Arrested In PA: Prosecutor

Khaliyk L. Sellers, 40, was arrested for making terroristic threats, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

On Friday, May 26, the North Brunswick Police Department was alerted to a threat received by a local religious leader.

The spiritual director for the New Brunswick Islamic Center, located in North Brunswick, received multiple threats via text messages, Ciccone said. These messages were explicit and credible, the prosecutor said.

The staff of the Islamic Center communicated with the North Brunswick Police Department to exchange information and furthered the investigation, she said.

An investigation led by the North Brunswick Police Department, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, identified Sellers as the suspect, she said.

On May 27, Sellers was arrested without incident in Pennsylvania by the Chester Township Police Department and charged with terroristic threats, Ciccone said.

Sellers faces additional charges in Pennsylvania, since several weapons were recovered when Chester Township Police Department arrested Sellers, she said.

