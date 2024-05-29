On Tuesday, May 28, at approximately 7:36 p.m.., South Plainfield Police Department received a 911 call reporting that a child was found in the pool and wasn’t breathing, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities performed CPR on the boy and took him to JFK Hospital where he has remained in critical condition, the prosecutor said on Wednesday afternoon, May 29.

The incident is being reviewed by Detective Craig Magnani of the South Plainfield Police Department who can be reached at 908-226-7682 or Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office who can be reached at 732 745-8843.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.