Body Found In Central Jersey Lake: Prosecutor

The deceased man was identified as Trinidad Perez, of Jamesburg, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

On Sunday, June 11, at about 10:30 a.m., his body was found in Thompson Park Lake.

Perez had no obvious signs of trauma to his body, Ciccone said.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Middlesex County medical examiner's office where an official cause of death will then be determined, she said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Dennis of the Jamesburg Police Department at (732) 521-0011 or Detective Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-8843.

