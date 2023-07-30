Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Jeep In Middlesex

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. at South Avenue and Howard Street in Middlesex Borough on Saturday, July 29, Police Chief Matthew P. Geist said.

A Jeep Patriot rear-ended a pedalcyclist while both were traveling west on South Avenue, police found during the investigation.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Jeep Patriot declined medical attention.

The Middlesex Fire Department assisted with the road closure, which lasted approximately five hours. The Piscataway Police Department assisted with the crash investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Melchiorre at (732)356-1900 ext. 338 or Ofc. DeVincenzo at (732)356-1900 ext. 363.

