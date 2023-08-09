Baby Boy, 1, Drowns In Spotswood Pool

The baby was found in a pool in Spotswood and wasn't breathing around 11:20 a.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Spotswood Chief Phillip Corbisiero said.

Responders performed CPR before the baby was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Edward Shapley of the Spotswood Police Department at 732-251-2121 or Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732 745-8843.

