American Family Care: Why It Is Much More Than Urgent Care

“AFC Old Bridge is now open seven days a week for patients who need to see a medical provider right away, whether it is for a rapid COVID test, another sudden illness like flu or RSV, or even a broken bone,” explained Dr. Krishna Konakondla, Medical Director of AFC Old Bridge.

The healthcare services provided at AFC not only save local families time but also reduce the burden of care on local emergency departments. “Too many people visit ERs for minor illnesses, and we are proud to provide a suite of medical services that can provide more efficient healthcare, lessen the load on local ERs, and reduce patient wait times,” added Dr. Konakondla.

AFC Old Bridge Services

On-Site COVID-19 Testing – AFC’s on-site laboratory provides a wide variety of lab work, including rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing. PCR testing is considered the gold standard when detecting coronavirus.

Large-Scale Availability – The new facility can treat a large number of patients thanks to its six exam rooms and dedicated staff.

Variety of Medical Care – AFC Old Bridge's staff brings a variety of expertise to offer urgent care and occupational medicine.

State-of-the-Art Diagnostics – Digital X-ray equipment allows AFC staff to take and read X-rays within minutes. Patients are provided with copies on a CD upon discharge.

Occupational Health Exams and Workers' Compensation Cases – These services include DOT physicals, urine drug screens, and breath-alcohol tests.

Dr. Konakondla, who is board-certified in family medicine as well as sports medicine, leads a highly skilled medical team at AFC Old Bridge. “Our staff is dedicated to seeing all patients in a timely manner. We focus on providing treatment in 45 minutes or less,” he said. “We are still seeing a shortage of primary care providers following the pandemic, we hope to fill that gap for local residents, whether it is primary care, urgent care, or acute care.”

AFC Old Bridge is independently owned and operated by Divyesh Patel and Ketul Patel. The entrepreneurial partners first met at New Jersey Institute of Technology and always hoped to open a business together.

“Divyesh has deep roots in the healthcare industry, while I have spent more than 20 years operating retail businesses,” explained Ketu Patel. “AFC is a perfect marriage for our backgrounds, and we are very excited to work together to provide easy access to healthcare in Old Bridge.”

Adding his sentiments, Divesh Patel said, “We are passionate about giving back to the communities where our businesses are located. What makes this venture even more special is that it fills a void in the community. We are thrilled to bring AFC to the area and look forward to opening more locations soon.”

For more information, visit us at https://www.afcurgentcare.com/old-bridge/.