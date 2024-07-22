Overcast 83°

73-Year-Old Driver Dies Days After I-287 Crash In Central Jersey: Njsp

A 73-year-old driver from Somerset County died of his injuries on Sunday, July 21 — five days after a single-car crash on Interstate 287 in Middlesex County, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police

Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Jon Craig
Bill Schocklin was driving south near milepost 8.8 in Pisscataway at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 when his Nissan veered off I-287, struck a guard rail and overturned, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

Schocklin, of the Somerset section of Franklin, was ejected from the Nissan, Lebron said. He was brought to an area hospital with moderate injuries, he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

