73-Year-Old Driver Dies Days After I-287 Crash In Central Jersey: Njsp

Bill Schocklin was driving south near milepost 8.8 in Pisscataway at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 when his Nissan veered off I-287, struck a guard rail and overturned, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

Schocklin, of the Somerset section of Franklin, was ejected from the Nissan, Lebron said. He was brought to an area hospital with moderate injuries, he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

