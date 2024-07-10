7,000-Gallon Tanker Truck Strikes Railroad Bridge In Woodbridge (Developing)

Woodbridge police could not immediately confirm the tanker's contents but said there were no major leaks and no injuries.

The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. at Green Street and Rahway Avenue.

An unconfirmed report said the tanker was carrying jet fuel.

Hazmat crews and NJ Transit were at the scene of the crash, police said.

No train service was interrupted due to the crash, according to a NJ Transit spokesman.

