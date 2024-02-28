Light Rain 59°

7-11 Robbed By Armed Suspect On Route 9 In Old Bridge

A man with a handgun robbed a 7-11 store along Route 9 in Old Bridge, authorities said.

7-11 store at 1189 Route 9 in Old Bridge

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)
The robbery occurred at about 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, according to Old Bridge police spokesman Captain Michael J. Snee.

Upon their arrival at the store located at 1189 Route 9, police found the robbery victim was an employee, Snee said.

During the robbery, the suspect showed a handgun, Snee said.

Snee did not say what or how much was stolen.

This investigation is active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Phil Belgio of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600 x 3141 or pbelgio@oldbridge.com.

