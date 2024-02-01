4 Charged After Trying To Sell Stolen Car On Facebook Marketplace In Monroe

However, the "resident became increasingly suspicious that the seller may have obtained the involved vehicle through less than honorable means," Monroe police said.

The vehicle arrived as planned on Tuesday, Jan. 20, and two suspects were arrested without incident by police.

Additionally, a second vehicle had followed the stolen vehicle into town to drive the suspects home after the sale. Detectives were able to determine that the second vehicle was also stolen. Detectives placed the additional two suspects in possession of the second stolen vehicle under arrest as well.

“I’m very grateful that our Detectives were able to assist in stopping a significant monetary loss from one of our residents,” Police Chief Griffin Banos said.

The chief said the suspects also may have committed similar crimes in New York, Maryland and Connecticut.

The four suspects were charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and taken to the Middlesex County Jail.

