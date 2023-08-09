3 Teenage Vandalism Suspects Charged By Central Jersey Police

Middlesex Police Department has charged a 15-year- old Green Brook resident with Criminal Mischief, Conspiracy and Trespassing; a 14-year-old Green Brook resident with Conspiracy and Trespassing; and a 15-year-old Basking Ridge resident with Conspiracy, according to Police Chief Matthew P. Geist.

On July 21,, at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Green Brook Road for a report of three juveniles vandalizing street signs. Officer Marc Arancio investigated and determined that a total of seven street signs in the area contained fresh graffiti.

On July 22, at 12:05 p.m.., Officer April Menditto responded to the SuperFood Fresh Supermarket, 738 Union Avenue and investigated a report of graffiti on an outside meat refrigerator and on an additional street sign.

After coordinating with the Green Brook Police Department and the Warren Township Police Department, the suspects were identified.

A total of $3,965 in property damage was reported.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mulford at (732)356-1900 ext. 359.

