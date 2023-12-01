3 Shot, Teenager Dead In New Brunswick Bar Shooting: Prosecutor

On Thursday, Nov. 30, at approximately 11:10 p.m., police responded to Lla Famosa Bar & Liquors at 117 Remsen Ave., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

Enger Abreu, 19, of New Brunswick, succumbed to his injuries, Ciccone said. Two others were taken to the hospital for treatment, she said.

Initial investigation has revealed that this does not appear to be a random act of violence and there does not appear to be a threat to the public, Ciccone said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Jeffrey Monticello of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3300.

