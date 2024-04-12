3 People Killed In Fiery Route 1 Crash In South Brunswick

The crash occurred at about 9:40 a.m. near Ridge Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka.

Police found a tractor-trailer had struck a van in the intersection. The van collided with two other vehicles and then the tractor-trailer and van caught fire.

The victims' names are being withheld until notification is made to the next of kin.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bryan Sites of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4646 or Sergeant Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.